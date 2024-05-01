Face of 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman revealed

Face of 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman revealed

From BBC

Image source, BBC Studios/Jamie Simonds

By Jonathan Amos, Rebecca Morelle and Alison FrancisBBC Science News

What would it be like to meet one of our closest human relatives from 75,000 years ago in the flesh?

Scientists have produced a remarkable reconstruction of what a Neanderthal woman would have looked like when she was alive.

It is based on the flattened, shattered remains of a skull whose bones were so soft when excavated they had the consistency of “a well-dunked biscuit”.

Researchers first had to strengthen the fragments before reassembling them.

Expert palaeoartists then created the 3D model.

The representation appears in a new BBC Studios documentary for Netflix called Secrets of the Neanderthals, which examines what we know about our long-lost evolutionary cousins, who became extinct about 40,000 years ago.

The sculpture puts a face to these people.

“I think she can help us connect with who they were,” said Dr Emma Pomeroy, a palaeoanthropologist on the project from University of Cambridge.

“It’s extremely exciting and a massive privilege actually to be able to work with the remains of any individual but especially one as special as her,” she told BBC News.

Image source, BBC Studios/Jamie Simonds

The skull on which the model is based was found in Shanidar Cave in Iraqi Kurdistan. It is an iconic place where the remains of at least 10 Neanderthal men, women and children were unearthed in the 1950s.

When a British group was invited back by the

