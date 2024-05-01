New study says conservation works, providing hope for biodiversity efforts

Conservation efforts are making a significant difference in protecting the planet’s biodiversity, according to a new study published in the journal Science. In an analysis of 186 studies covering 665 trials, researchers evaluated the impact of conservation interventions globally over the past century. In two-thirds of the cases, conservation actions either improved biodiversity or slowed its decline. “Our study shows that when conservation actions work, they really work,” said Jake Bicknell, co-author of the paper and a conservation scientist at University of Kent. “In other words, they often lead to outcomes for biodiversity that are not just a little bit better than doing nothing at all, but many times greater.” Representation of different broad categories of conservation impact, with illustrative case studies drawn from the study’s dataset. Figure from Langhammer et al 2024. Many conservation strategies are working, according to the study, including controlling invasive species, restoring habitats and establishing protected areas. Managing invasive species, particularly on islands, showed significant positive impacts. “What surprised me the most was just how well conservation works, kind of across the board, meaning across different geographic locations, ecosystems and political systems,” Penny Langhammer, executive vice president of Re:wild and co-author of the study, told Mongabay. For example, deforestation in the Congo Basin was 74% lower in logging concessions under a Forest Management Plan than in those without one. Protected areas and Indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon significantly reduced both deforestation rates and fire density. Cuban Crocodile hatchings in the Zapata Swamp breeding sanctuary…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay