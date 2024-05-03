Government defeated in High Court over climate plans

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Government defeated in High Court over climate plans

From BBC

Published4 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Getty Images

By Esme StallardClimate and science reporter, BBC News

The government has been defeated in court – for a second time – for not doing enough to meet its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental campaigners argued that the energy minister signed off the government’s climate plan without evidence it could be achieved.

The High Court ruled on Friday that the government will now be required to redraft the plan again.

In response the government defended its record on climate action.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “The UK can be hugely proud of its record on climate change. We do not believe a court case about process represents the best way of driving progress towards our shared goal of reaching net zero.”

Sunak has set us back, says climate watchdog headIs the UK on track to meet its climate targets?

The legal challenge was brought by environmental groups Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and The Good Law Project.

Tony Bosworth, lead campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said it was “an embarrassing day for the government”.

Speaking outside the court to BBC News he said: “What we now need to see is a climate plan which is robust which is comprehensive and which is fair, which makes sure we meet all our climate targets, and which does that in a way which doesn’t leave anybody behind.”

More on this story

Sunak has set us back, says climate watchdog head

Published20 April

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment