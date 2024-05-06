Forestry company under fire for illegal timber harvest in DR Congo

Some $5 million worth of timber exported from the Democratic Republic of Congo to China in the second half of 2022 was felled illegally, according to a watchdog report. The timber was exported by Congo King Baisheng Forestry Development, known variously as Cokibafode or CKBFD in short, which in April 2022 was found by DRC authorities to have been awarded concessions in violation of local law. U.K.-based advocacy group Global Witness traced some of the wood to these disputed concessions. It also gathered evidence that the company has been logging without regard to forest management plans, echoing complaints that local NGOs have been raising against CKBFD for several years. According to Global Witness, the company, then owned by a DRC army general and operating under the name Maniema Union 2, obtained extensive concessions in the provinces of Équateur and Mongala in 2018 — a time when a moratorium on allocation of industrial forestry concessions was in place. Within weeks, Maniema Union 2 was sold to a Chinese businessman, Lei Hua Zhang, owner of the timber conglomerate Wan Peng International. For its report, Global Witness tracked the timber from where it was cut down to its delivery at the Chinese port of Zhangjiagang. The NGO alerted Chinese authorities to the illegal origins of the timber, but says the latter refused to intervene, arguing it wasn’t within their jurisdiction as the timber wasn’t from China. “There is a large legal loophole regarding imported timber,” said Charlie Hammans, who led the investigation for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay