In Brazil, half a century of salt mining sinks a city, displacing thousands

Streets lie deserted. Gardens have overgrown homes. Doors and windows are bricked up. The Bebedouro neighborhood in Maceió, in Brazil's northeastern coastal state of Alagoas, is a shadow of its former self. And soon not even that. Every building there is numbered. As soon as a property has been fenced off by iron sheets, the bulldozers will appear to flatten the land. Large parts of the historical area have already been turned into an anonymous plain. Bebedouro is one of Maceió's suburbs where officially nobody can live anymore. Following heavy rains in February 2018, large cracks appeared in floors and walls. Then, on March 2, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit the city of some 960,000 people, widening cracks and tearing up asphalt. "Everyone went out on the street in shock, as this had never happened before," said Neirivane Ferreira, a Bebedouro resident at the time. "Only later we learned on the news it had been an earthquake with its epicenter in the neighboring area of Pinheiro." Decades of salt mining have made buildings unusable in five neighborhoods in Maceió ; this events center in Bebedouro is one example. Image courtesy of Peter Speetjens. But Maceió didn't have a history of seismic activity. In 2019, the Brazil Geological Survey concluded that parts of Maceió were subsiding due to nearly 50 years of rock salt extraction, which caused the tremors and cracking. As a result, five neighborhoods were declared unhabitable by the local government; 60,000 people were forcibly displaced.

