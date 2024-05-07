Bluetongue virus warning as midges blown into UK

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
A new strain of an animal disease that could have a devastating impact on livestock farmers looks set to spread across England, experts have warned.
The government said there is a “very high probability” bluetongue virus will be more widely spread by infected midges blown over from northern Europe.
There have been 126 cases on cattle and sheep farms in England. The virus does not affect people or food safety.
Farmers are calling for a vaccine to be developed quickly against the strain.
Last week, one vaccine was given emergency approval in the Netherlands, where there have been more than 6,000 cases of the new strain, known as BTV-3.
But a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said any vaccine needed to go through “full market authorisation” in the UK before it could be made available.
The virus can see around 30% of a sheep herd lost, although the mortality rate is lower with cattle.
The disease causes tongue and mucous membrane lesions, problems with swallowing, lameness and stiffness, affecting animal welfare and leading to a reduction in milk yields.
Kent farmer Roger Dunn, who farms 400 cattle and 1,200 sheep, had an outbreak of bluetongue shortly before Christmas, despite a control zone with movement restrictions already being in place.
The virus spread was contained on the farm by culling six cattle, for which he was