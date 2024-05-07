The Narwhal makes waves in Canada for environmental journalism

The Narwhal is an award-winning, non-profit, environmental news outlet based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. It was co-founded in 2018 by podcast guest Emma Gilchrist, who joins the show to discuss the array of environmental issues they cover and how they feature Indigenous views and topics via a “story telling vs. story taking” point of view. Her news organization recently advanced one of the most potentially significant efforts for press freedom in Canada, when it made the decision to sue the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for arresting and detaining their journalist Amber Bracken who was on assignment covering protests against a gas pipeline being built through the Wetʼsuwetʼen First Nation’s land in 2021. Gilchrist speaks about the success of The Narwhal’s reader-supported, nonprofit model and their hopes for the future during the latest episode of the Mongabay Newscast with co-host Rachel Donald. Listen here: “We saw this huge void and we just stepped into it with The Narwhal. We really wanted to create a brand that was beautiful, that drew people into our shared love of the natural world. That’s something that people in Canada are almost universally proud of [and] so we really wanted to tap into that shared value,” says Gilchrist. Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you listen to podcasts, from Apple to Spotify, and you can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website, or download our free app for Apple and Android devices to gain instant access to our latest episodes and all of our previous ones. Banner image: Narwhals near the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

