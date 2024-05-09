The man on a mission to open up space to disability

From BBC

Published1 hour ago

Image source, ESA

By Rebecca Morelle and Alison Francis BBC News Science

Former Paralympian John McFall is working with the European Space Agency on a ground-breaking study to see if it’s feasible for someone with a physical disability to live and work in space. BBC News has been following his progress as he undergoes astronaut training.

It’s a test that any budding astronaut has to go through. But it’s not for the fainthearted – or the claustrophobic.

With a clang, the door slams shut, enclosing John McFall in the darkness of a coffin-sized metal box.

The spinning begins.

He’s in a giant centrifuge, being whizzed around and around, to mimic the extreme gravitational forces of a rocket launch – and the even more extreme G-Forces of coming back down.

“The faster it spins, the higher the G load,” John explains.

“And today we’re going to be going up to about 6 Gs – so six times the force of gravity. It replicates what it would be like during re-entry into the atmosphere in a Soyuz capsule.”

Image source, ESA

The test is part of John’s training programme with the European Space Agency.

In 2022 he was selected as their first astronaut candidate with a physical disability, to work on a ground-breaking study to see if he could go to space safely.

John’s an amputee, he lost the lower part of his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19.

He usually wears a hi-tech prosthesis.

Read the full article

