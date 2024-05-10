Research shows the Caatinga is Brazil’s most efficient carbon capture biome

Over a decade of studies conducted by the National Caatinga Observatory revealed that it has the best carbon sequestration performance among Brazilian biomes. For every 100 metric tons of CO2 absorbed by that forest in Brazil’s semiarid area, 45-60 tons are retained and do not return to the atmosphere. Even the researchers were surprised by the result of the studies. One of them was Aldrin Perez, from the National Institute of the Semiarid Region (INSA), one of the organizations responsible for the project. “To our surprise, the Caatinga is the most efficient biome in Brazil and one of the most efficient in the world. In general, plants absorb and release CO2 in the process of photosynthesis. That is a very positive balance. This forest is one of the solutions to the problem of climate change; it’s an excellent carbon sink,” says Perez, one of the authors of the studies. An ecosystem is called a “carbon sink” when it absorbs or captures more CO2 than it releases through plant respiration and soil. To compare the efficiency of the Caatinga, Perez says the balance in CO2 absorption and release in the Amazon ranges from 2-11%. In the case of the Brazilian Cerrado, for example, that efficiency is 23%. This comparative survey was based on data provided by several 15-meter- (49-foot-) high towers with equipment that captures gases and are installed in 30 different biomes around the world. Tower used in research to measure carbon balance in the Caatinga. Image courtesy of Aldrin…This article was originally published on Mongabay

