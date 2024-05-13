African health experts warn of climate change & rising vector-borne diseases

Health experts are particularly concerned about the role of climate change in the rise of vector-borne diseases in Africa’s low- and middle-income countries, which already face numerous health and socioeconomic disparities. “It is crucial to acknowledge the gravity of the situation that we are facing today, especially around climate change, as it is no longer only an environmental concern, but it has evolved into a significant public health crisis with far-reaching implications for communities worldwide,” said Edward Miano, executive director of the Health Rights Advocacy Forum (HERAF). He noted that climate change is worsening disease patterns, and diseases are emerging in areas where they did not exist before. A good example is that previously in Kenya’s highland regions, such as parts of the Rift Valley and Kericho county, malaria was not prevalent. But the disease has returned in recent years, a development that some experts say is linked to subtle changes in the region’s climate. Miano spoke during a webinar that took place on April 4, jointly organized by HERAF, the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) and the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP). The webinar was meant for science and environmental journalists from across the African continent, as it aimed to shed light on the intersection of climate change and public health, with a specific focus on the escalating threats posed by vector-borne diseases in various African countries. A study published in March in the journal Infectious Diseases of Poverty highlights that vector-borne diseases, which account for more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

