Amid ravaging wildfires in Venezuela, experts cite institutional collapse

CARACAS, Venezuela — In early March, a series of wildfires ravaged the savannas of Canaima National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the southeastern state of Bolivar, bordering the Venezuelan Amazon, and reached the Auyantepui, one of the park’s iconic, billion-year-old tabletop mountains, or tepuis, known for their unique mountain ecosystems. For days, the fires, which local environmentalists later reported began as a forest clearance attempt by a local Indigenous community, ravaged around 1,100 hectares (about 2,720 acres) on the Auyantepui. According to local reports, only 12 badly equipped firefighters were deployed in the area, fighting the flames unsuccessfully until rainfall came. But the fires in the Auyantepui were not isolated. Between January and February, data from NASA show, more than 9,000 fires were recorded across the country — a number higher than in any similar months since the agency started monitoring in the early 2000s. In March, NASA reported 11,000 fires. Venezuela’s National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology declared most of the country to be at “very high” risk of fires during mid-April. Other national parks were also affected. Between 100 and 120 hectares (250-300 acres) of the Henri Pittier National Park in northern Venezuela, which protects coastal cloud forests and is home to more than 500 bird species and 22 endemic species, were burned in March, according to the local governor. In early April, fires also appeared in the hills surrounding Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, covering parts of the city in ashes and smoke. That same month, fires…This article was originally published on Mongabay

