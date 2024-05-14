Environmental defenders paid the price during Panama’s historic mining protests – report

Panama is still trying to understand the extent of the violence that took place during the massive, nationwide protests last year. Groups from all corners of the country, from teacher unions to hospital workers to Indigenous communities, were targeted by law enforcement while speaking out against pollution, deforestation and water shortages allegedly caused by the Cobre Panamá copper mine. The Supreme Court eventually ruled Minera Panamá’s contract as unconstitutional, forcing the operation to close. But not before countless protesters were injured, lost their eyesight or were arrested on questionable grounds, according to a new report on the violence. “The Panamanian people have repeatedly and firmly said that they do not approve of metallic mining because of the negative impacts on biodiversity and for the quality of water for hundreds of communities,” said Damaris Sanchez Samudio of FUNDICCEP, one of the organizations that commissioned the report. “We denounce and reject all forms of aggression against environmental defenders who are protecting life, forests, rivers, coasts and mangroves.” Panama’s Ombudsman office estimated that more than 100 people were injured during the protests. But the report — which was also supported by Earthworks, MiningWatch Canada and Panama is Worth More Without Mining — said that that number is likely much higher. Injuries included burns and respiratory distress from tear gas as well as partial or total vision loss from pellets and “pepper balls” fired by law enforcement. Two of the victims with vision loss were minors, according to the Ombudsman office. Two protesters were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

