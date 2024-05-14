Mexico Indigenous community makes strides to land rights, but obstacles remain

The Rarámuri Indigenous people of Bosques de San Elías Repechique have traveled a long road to defend their community territory in northern Mexico. Living in the state of Chihuahua, the Rarámuri have fought for decades to protect a coniferous forest damaged by logging, airport construction and a gas pipeline. After a long legal battle, a Mexican court sided with the Rarámuri this past February, ruling that the territory belongs to them. The ruling by the Tenth Federal District Court of the State of Chihuahua concludes a six-year process that recognizes the community’s existence as an Indigenous people and the negative environmental impacts on 11,415 hectares (28,207 acres) of their territory. A peaceful protest by the Rarámuri on the Creel–San Rafael highway in 2022 demanding the legal recognition of their territory and an end to the intimidation efforts against them. Image courtesy of Carolina Ruiz/CONTEC. “Our ancestors left us the task of taking care of the forest, of taking care of water sources and rivers. Each of these things has a mystical meaning for the community,” said Luis Pérez Enríquez, governor of the Bosques de San Elías Repechique community. “Now a judge is forcing the state and government institutions to respect our territories and forests before engaging in any project that affects the community.” However, Mexico’s environment ministry, as well, as the state government and two private individuals who hold logging permits in Rarámuri territory, filed appeals against the ruling in early March, according to Repechique’s legal team, which is led…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay