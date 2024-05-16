Pacific squid flashes its huge attack ‘headlights’

From BBC
Published15 minutes ago
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The Dana squid has all the tools of a top ocean predator, including a pair of brilliant “headlights” it flashes at the moment it goes in for the kill.
They are intended to dazzle the prey, to make the victim freeze for those few moments longer until it can be captured in a death embrace.
Scientists have just filmed this rare squid in full attack mode, on a research cruise in the central Pacific.
It was about 1,000m below the surface, where conditions are near pitch black.
Those headlights, on the ends of two of its arms, are more properly called photophores – organs that react a mix of substances with oxygen to emit light. It is a classic example of bioluminescence.
And the 2m (6ft 6in) Dana squid (Taningia danae) is thought to have the biggest photophores in the animal kingdom – roughly the size of lemons.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
Oceans’ extreme depths measured in precise detail
World’s deepest shipwreck discovered
“Most of our knowledge about this large squid comes from strandings, when they’ve been washed up on the shore, or when they’ve been accidentally trawled,” Prof Alan Jamieson, from the University of Western Australia (UWA), told BBC News.
“We also get to examine squid retrieved from the stomach contents of whales.
“All this can tell you about squid biology – but it doesn’t tell you much about their day-to-day existence, which is why it’s amazing to see them alive