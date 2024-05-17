Scientists reveal mysterious origin of Baobab trees, Rafiki’s home in ‘The Lion King’

From NPR

Baobabs are sometimes called the “tree of life” with their thick trunks, crown of branches and flowers that only open at twilight. But theories about their geographic origin was divided among three places: the savannas of sub-Saharan Africa, the Kimberley region of western Australia and the dry forests of the island nation of Madagascar. To solve this mystery, a global research team led by scientists at the Wuhan Botanical Garden at the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined high-quality genomic data from all eight baobab species.

