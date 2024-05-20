Organized crime puts unprecedented pressure on Guatemala’s largest rainforest

Criminal groups have made a renewed push into one of Guatemala’s largest rainforests this year. As new trails open up and fires spread, officials have raised concern not just about deforestation but potentially losing control of the area altogether. The Maya Biosphere Reserve, stretching 2.2 million hectares (5.3 million acres) across northern Guatemala’s Petén department, has seen a wave of land invasions in areas that have historically gone untouched. Many of the invaders are well-armed and have the backing of organized crime, experts say. “The lack of governance in the protected areas of Petén has caused the usurpation of lands, deforestation and the establishment of illegal livestock farming, which become high-risk areas and sources of imminent forest fires,” more than a dozen environmental NGOs said in a statement. The reserve is made up of dozens of national parks, biological corridors and land concessions, each with their own unique conservation challenges. This year, authorities have made arrests in areas that have long struggled with incursions, such as Laguna del Tigre National Park and Sierra del Lacandón National Park. But they’ve also made surprising arrests in areas that usually see fewer threats, like Naachtún-Dos Lagunas Biotope and Mirador-Río Azul National Park. Those arrested are often more heavily armed than in the past, something that park guards — who aren’t armed — can’t always handle on their own. Even though many patrols take place with personnel from the National Civil Police and military, the guards say they’re worried about escalating confrontations. In March,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

