Report ranks 60+ ideas, including geoengineering, to save the Arctic

Last year was the hottest on record and possibly the hottest in 125,000 years — long before humans invented agriculture, the internet, the wheel, or beer pong. The planet is toasting. And flooding: On April 15, Dubai got more rain in 24 hours than it averages all year; a recent study linked this to climate change. Three days later, record flooding hit Kenya, killing more than 180 people and displacing 165,000. Then Brazil in May, with 150 dead and more than 600,000 people displaced. And burning: Last year’s record fire season seems headed to a second sizzling year, with Canada announcing the fire season start in February, with a dozen major out-of-control blazes covering at least 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) by mid-May. The Amazon, including Venezuela, has been aflame, and the U.S. West is bracing for another above-normal wildfire year. And the ocean is seething: Marine heat waves have triggered massive die-offs, as Earth’s oceans have set heat records for 13 months straight. In April, scientists announced the world’s fourth catastrophic coral bleaching event. And amid all this, world leaders and fossil fuel companies continue resisting decisive climate action. Coral bleaching on Heron Island, Great Barrier Reef. Marine heat waves have triggered massive die-offs, as Earth’s oceans have set heat records for 13 months straight. Image by The Ocean Agency / Ocean Image Bank. All said, Earth is in peril, leaving some scientists and policymakers turning attention to a subject that was largely taboo just a few years ago, but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

