Chile to protect some salt flats, but selection lacks data, scientists say

A group of Chilean ministers overseeing sustainability and climate change recently announced the creation of a network of protected salt flats, one of the main environmental commitments of the government’s National Lithium Strategy of 2023. Along with the salt flats protected area network, the council of ministers also announced that national and international companies will bid on 26 salt flats through a special lithium operation contract, or CEOL. Chilean state companies will exploit seven salt flats. Salt flats are key areas for extracting the lithium powering the global lithium battery industry. Currently, only around 8% of Chile’s salt flats are protected. The new network of protected salt flats will raise that to 25%. This also aligns with the 30×30 goal as outlined by the global Convention on Biological Diversity, which ensures that at least 30% of the planet’s ecosystems are protected by 2030. However, experts, academics and environmental defenders say the selection of protected areas lacks scientific grounding. “There have not been enough scientific studies on the salt flats, which are considered extremely fragile ecosystems, before taking any steps on this issue,” said Ingrid Garcés from the University of Antofagasta’s Department of Chemical Engineering. The government’s announcements Chile is believed to have the world’s richest lithium reserves. Here, lithium is found in the brine of the salt flats, that is, in the saltwater. This makes it much easier to extract than lithium in rocks, and therefore more economically viable, said Garcés, who has carried out scientific research on the Surire…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay