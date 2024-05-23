Space telescope reveals new images of the Universe

From BBC

A space mission involving Durham University scientists, designed to help understand the dark Universe, has released five new and spectacular images.

The university is a key partner of the European Space Agency’s (Esa) Euclid space telescope, which launched in July 2023.

Professor Richard Massey, of Durham’s Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, said: “Euclid is the most sensitive camera ever built.”

Its new images show clusters containing thousands of galaxies, star forming nurseries and galaxy mergers.