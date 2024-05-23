UK disaster response needs ‘urgent’ £100m upgrade

Vital equipment used by firefighters to tackle environmental disasters and terror attacks needs to be “urgently” replaced at an estimated cost of £100m, the BBC has learnt.

The specialist hardware – used in national emergencies and first introduced to the UK after the 9/11 attacks in the US – is now more than 20 years old and at the end of its life.

A project to replace the kit was started three years ago but firefighters say they still do not have the modern pumps best suited to deal with large-scale wildfires.

The Home Office said it was currently reviewing the UK’s “national resilience assets”.