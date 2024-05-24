Fishers decry ‘underhanded’ new initiative to protect Mexico’s vaquita

The latest attempt to save the critically endangered vaquita porpoise from being snagged in nets meant for the coveted totoaba fish may prove to be the most effective yet. But the way it’s being administered by the Mexican Navy is opaque and underhanded, local fishers say, and may even prove a threat to the species it purports to conserve. Over the past two years, the Navy has placed hundreds of long metal hooks attached in pairs to concrete blocks in the Upper Gulf of California, off the coast of San Felipe, a fishing town in the Mexican state of Baja California. At first, all of the blocks were sunk in the vaquita’s core habitat, where fishing is banned entirely, called the zero tolerance area (ZTA). The vaquita (Phocoena sinus) has been driven to the brink of extinction by gillnet fishing, a type of stationary trawling where a net is left hanging vertically in the water like a wall for fish to swim into. The holes in a gillnet are sized to capture specific animals, from shrimp to corvina, but are notorious for ensnaring marine megafauna such as sharks, turtles and cetaceans as bycatch. There are between 10 and 13 vaquitas left in the world, according to the most recent survey last summer. Two vaquitas surfacing for air in the Sea of Cortez. Image by NOAA. Gillnet fishing has been banned from the Upper Gulf of California for the past seven years. But amid widespread breaches of the ban, in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

