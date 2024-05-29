Collar cameras shed light on quirky baboon diet

What’s on the menu tonight? For one of the world’s largest species of monkeys, it’s likely to be antelope poop. This was among the findings from a study in which researchers attached collar cameras on chacma baboons (Papio ursinus), native to Southern Africa. Apart from discovering previously unknown foraging behavior, the scientists were also able to observe the baboons’ interactions with other animals. According to the study published in the International Journal of Primatology, the use of collar cameras gave researchers a “primate-eye perspective” of the animals’ lives. “Typically, in primate behavioral research, people tend to habituate primates to human presence. But by being there, you might bias some of the results in the data you collect,” Ben Walton, co-author of the study and doctoral candidate at the Department of Anthropology at Durham University, U.K., told Mongabay in a video interview. “These cameras take people out of the equation, and you can observe some really detailed aspects of their lives without the effect of human presence.” Primate populations have seen a drastic decline globally, primarily due to rapid habitat loss and indiscriminate hunting. While chacma baboons don’t feature among threatened species, their populations have also plummeted in their primary habitats. As human settlements spread into their habitats, human-baboon conflicts have escalated in recent years. “They go into farmers’ fields and cause economic losses for them, and then are trapped or shot in response,” Walton said. Researchers discovered previously unknown foraging behavior of chacma baboons in South Africa after analyzing footage…This article was originally published on Mongabay

