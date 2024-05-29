Concern for Iceland town following new eruption

From BBC

Another volcanic eruption has begun in south-west Iceland, forcing the evacuation of the famous geothermal Blue Lagoon spa and the small fishing town of Grindavik.

The new fissure opened up near Sundhnuksgigar on the Reykjanes peninsula, the fifth eruption in the area since December.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the fissure was longer than 2.5km (1.5 miles) and was continuing to grow.

A state of emergency has been declared but air travel to and from Iceland was not expected to be affected.