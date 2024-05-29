Marshallese worries span decades — first nuclear tests, now sea-level rise

BIKINI ATOLL, Marshall Islands — “I felt so many emotions during my trip to Bikini,” said Victoria Jamore. “I asked myself questions like: How many times have we been moved? How many times will we be moved? When will we get to live on our islands again?” For Jamore, a Marshallese artist, Bikini is more than just an atoll lost in the Pacific. It’s the land of her ancestors where she feels deeply rooted. The sprawling array of remote atolls and islands that make up the Marshall Islands holds an immensely rich biodiversity and coral reefs intricately tied to their culture and identity. The atolls were also once a testing ground for nuclear warfare. Displaced once because of nuclear testing in the 20th century, some communities are now at risk of evacuation and seeing their lands disappear if sea-level rise continues at its current rate. In one of the world’s lowest-lying island nations, researchers say communities will face threats to livability over the next 70 years with just a 50 -centimeter (20-inch) sea-level rise. Some projections say this will happen by 2090. In the government’s national adaptation plan to address the issue, almost half of people surveyed said they already observed waters rising. For many Marshallese people, their connection to the land is deeply rooted in their mind, body and soul. For elder Alson Kelen, it’s part of his identity: It is where he comes from and where his knowledge is rooted. “Land, our clan and culture is our identity;…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay