Trial begins for Mother Nature Cambodia activists on conspiracy charge

PHNOM PENH — The trial against Mother Nature Cambodia, one of the country’s last environmental activism groups, kicked off at the Phnom Penh Court of First Instance on the morning of May 29. Ten environmental activists are on trial for allegedly plotting against the government, a charge that carries a prison sentence of between five and 10 years. Of the 10, only five attended court, dressed in traditional Cambodian burial attire: Yim Leanghy, Ly Chandaravuth, Thun Ratha, Phuon Keoreaksmey and Long Kunthea. Leanghy is among three Mother Nature Cambodia activists on trial for both plotting against the government and insulting the king. (Left to right) Ly Chandaravuth, Long Kunthea, Phuon Keoreaksmey, Thun Ratha and Yim Leanghy of Mother Nature Cambodia say farewell to supporters before entering the court on May 29, 2024. Image by Gerald Flynn / Mongabay. The second charge could add between one and five years to his sentence if found guilty. Spanish national Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, the group’s founder, and Sun Ratha were also charged under Cambodia’s lèse-majesté laws for insulting the king after a Zoom call from May 14, 2021, was leaked. Neither Gonzalez-Davidson nor Ratha attended court. Gonzalez-Davidson, the group’s original founder, was deported from Cambodia in 2015 and remains banned from entering the country. Three others — Minh Piseth, Rai Raksa and Pok Khoey — were charged with plotting and did not appear before the court. The start of the trial saw only Leanghy take the stand for questioning, after which the court was adjourned…This article was originally published on Mongabay

