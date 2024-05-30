Analysis: Michelin’s no-deforestation claims in Indonesia rubber plantation a stretch

In its sustainability policy, Michelin, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, highlights its commitment to “responsible and sustainable management of the rubber industry,” its “zero deforestation” ambitions, and its “commitment to protecting biodiversity.” The flagship of Michelin’s commitment to sustainable natural rubber is the PT Royal Lestari Utama (RLU) project in Indonesia. But how green is this project, really? In December 2014, the French giant bought a 49% stake in the rubber plantation company RLU, until then held exclusively by the Indonesian agribusiness giant Barito Pacific. Through this joint venture, Michelin aimed to sustainably supply 10% of the natural rubber used in its global operations. In March 2015, Michelin and Barito Pacific issued a set of no-deforestation commitments, promising to expand plantations only on open land within RLU’s two concessions in the Indonesian provinces of Jambi (on Sumatra Island) and East Kalimantan (Borneo Island). The plan called for partnering with local communities to produce rubber and food crops while protecting the ecosystems, with the final goal of improving the livelihoods of more than 50,000 people in 18 villages. After eight years of collaboration with Barito Pacific, in July 2022 Michelin eventually took over 100% of RLU, turning it into its fully owned subsidiary. In its press release, the French company said that, besides planting more than 13 million rubber trees across more than 23,000 hectares (56,800 acres), “RLU has saved thousands of hectares of primary forest, which, without its efforts, would have long since disappeared.” RLU’s latest sustainability report, released in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

