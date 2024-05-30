Campesinos bring life back to a deforestation hotspot in the Colombian Amazon

Liliana Camargo remembers Cartagena del Chairá as rich in nature. In her memory, the area had the greenest mountains, the freshest water and the healthiest biodiversity in the department of Caquetá in Colombia. In recent years, however, cattle ranching has destroyed a large portion of the town’s forests. The economic needs of the campesinos, driven by historical government neglect, pushed residents to expand their farms farther and wider, turning the municipality of Cartagena del Chairá into a deforestation hotspot in the Colombian Amazon. “People have demolished up to the edges of the streams; they have demolished the species-rich salt flats. In summer, there is little water; it is scarce now. There are people who must evacuate their livestock to other farms, which was never before seen in Caquetá,” says Camargo, the community manager and president of the rural village of El Billar, one of the 46 such communities that make up the area known as Cuemaní. “All of this has happened because the people no longer have a sense of belonging,” Camargo says. “We’ve lost forests and wild species have fled. We have trampled on nature so much.” A new pasture two to three years after deforestation in the Cuemaní area. Image courtesy of Maolenmarx Tatiana Garzón. Locals cut down 130,000 hectares (321,200 acres) of forest in the Cuemaní area between 2002 and 2021, according to data from SINCHI, the Amazonian Scientific Research Institute. Of this, 15,737 hectares (38,887 acres) of forest cover disappeared in 2021 alone. This gives Cartagena…This article was originally published on Mongabay

