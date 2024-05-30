Nepal court rules protected areas and forests off-limits for land distribution

KATHMANDU — Nepal’s Supreme Court has ruled the government can’t give away land within national parks and forest areas to landless people, in a move environmental activists have hailed but also expressed caution over. The full text of the ruling, passed on Jan. 17 but released only recently, addresses the issue of the state giving away land in these areas on the grounds that they’re no longer forested. The court ruled such a policy not only legalizes the encroachment of public land, but goes against the spirit of constitutional duty of environmental protection, as well as prevailing national and international laws. “The court’s ruling is positive as it reaffirms the norm that land within protected areas and forest can’t be distributed to squatters,” said Chandramani Paudel, the lawyer who filed the public interest litigation. “However, it doesn’t talk about evicting people who have already encroached upon forest and protected area land.” The verdict came as Nepal’s prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who has publicly stated that conservation laws in the country obstruct development, pushes to change laws to distribute land to 1.35 million families classified as landless, squatters, or irregular settlers. The list of households was prepared by the National Land Commission, established in 2021 through an executive order. According to the commission, 80,584 people belong to landless Dalit families, while 155,938 are landless squatter families, whose members lack any form of land ownership. The rest live on land for which they don’t have ownership titles. Land ownership is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

