Dinosaur hunter stumbles across million-dollar find

The first stegosaurus skeleton to go under the hammer is set to fetch millions of dollars in New York. But the extraordinary discovery was made by chance, thousands of miles away out west during one man’s birthday stroll, writes Stephen Smith.

It’s every child’s dream to wander into the garden and come face to face with a real-life dinosaur, ideally one of the less terrifying ones which follow a sensible plant-based diet.

For most of us, a dream is all it is, but not for a man called Jason Cooper.

He has encountered dinosaurs in his backyard not once but on many different occasions.