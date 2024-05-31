‘Non-market’ solutions to climate change need more support, advocates say

A report from the environmental groups RFUK, FERN and FPP calls for a shift away from market-based climate policies like carbon trading. If funders want to protect the planet’s forests, they should stop focusing on market-based solutions like carbon trading, according to a report released May 29 by the Rainforest Foundation UK, FERN and the Forest Peoples Programme. The report, titled “Beyond Offsets,” said policies that are less transactional and designed with Indigenous communities in mind will have a greater impact on the world’s forests. “The protection of forests requires both significant sources of funding and effective channels to ensure this support reaches forest defenders — the Indigenous peoples and local communities who call them home,” said Hannah Mowat, campaigns coordinator for FERN. The report called for a shift in emphasis away from relying on carbon markets for forest protection, and toward a lesser-known provision of the Paris Agreement that calls for “integrated, holistic and balanced non-market approaches.” Proponents of carbon markets have long said they can make use of market efficiencies to direct funds toward the most effective initiatives, whether for forest protection or other forms of carbon sequestration. Rainforest in Gabon, which recently signed a debt-for-nature swap. Photo credit: ZB / Mongabay. But despite being highly touted in recent U.N. climate summits, those markets have taken a reputational hit, after a series of scandals over accounting practices and human rights violations. According to the report, the price of some nature-based carbon credits has cratered, falling from $18 at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

