VIDEO: To wipe or to wash? The use of toilet papers | Consumed

In many countries around the world, toilet paper is an essential in every bathroom. However, only around 30% of the world uses toilet paper, the rest mostly rely on water to clean up after using the toilet. Most toilet paper relies on virgin pulp from trees, which has caused deforestation across the globe, and its production also stresses energy and water resources, mean that toilet paper has a bigger impact on the environment than we think. In this episode of Consumed, we look at these impacts and consider if there i’s a more environmentally friendly way to clean ourselves. In 2023, the world produced 45.96 billion metric tons of toilet paper, and that number is set to rise as more people adopt the use of toilet paper. But its environmental impact stemming from deforestation, energy and water use, and the use of potentially toxic chemicals in production, might make it a bad choice. From Canada to Brazil to Indonesia, felling forests to clear the way for pulpwood plantations has caused environmental havoc. But it’s not just deforestation that has an impact. Producing toilet paper from pulp requires a lot of energy and water, and some of the chemicals used in its production may have serious consequences for people and the environment. So how can toilet paper users lessen their environmental impact? Alternatives to toilet paper made with virgin tree pulp, such as recycled paper, bamboo and sugarcane, all have a lower footprint, but still use a lot of energy, water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

