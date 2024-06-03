A Brazilian city restores its mangroves to protect against climate change

Red, white and black mangroves are tropical ecosystem trees that exist between sea and river, in a unique condition of brackish water — the halfway point between freshwater and saltwater. In this transition zone that’s subject to tides, the plants have adapted by developing their own structures to breathe underwater and better cling to the muddy soil by using prop roots. Mangrove forests can be found along almost the entire Brazilian coast. Considered nurseries for marine life, species that eventually migrate out to sea, mangroves are key to the fishing supply chain, both small-scale and industrial. Just like any other ecosystem, mangroves provide natural services that people benefit, from such as carbon sequestration — up to 15 times more than forests on a hectare-for-hectare basis — and protection against the impact of sea waves, which can cause erosion in places where the native vegetation has been stripped away. However, these biodiverse areas are increasingly threatened by urbanization, invasive exotic species, sewage disposal, fires, and climate change. Due to the inevitable rise in sea levels and the increase in the frequency and intensity of storms, coastal cities need investments and adaptation measures focused on reducing risks and minimizing the impacts caused by extreme weather events. According to projections by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), sea levels are expected to rise by 20 centimeters (8 inches) by 2050 if the increase in the global average temperature remains below 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. It may seem…This article was originally published on Mongabay

