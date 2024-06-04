A tale of two frogs: The tough uphill battle for rediscovered species

In 2021, a group of scientists in Ecuador looked in disbelief at a photo of a chocolate-colored frog with an orange belly. The researchers wondered: Could it be Atelopus guanujo — the Guanujo stubfoot toad — a species of harlequin frog that hadn’t been seen since 1988 and thought to be extinct? At first, “you can’t really believe that you’re looking at a lost species!” said conservation biologist Andrea Terán-Valdez, a research team member from the Jambatu Center for Amphibian Research and Conservation in San Rafael. A. guanujo, once abundant across Ecuador’s central Andes Mountains, like many other harlequin frogs, had diminished and vanished as habitat degradation, climate change, and the deadly amphibian chytrid fungus intensified in the region. Fortunately, since 2018, a priest had been showing pictures of several so-called lost species to community members in case anyone chanced across them. And when in 2021, someone in the small town of Simiátug recognized a male frog in a pasture as one the priest had shown, the priest alerted the Jambatu Center’s director Luis A. Coloma. Finding this single male shone a beacon of hope for the species, Terán-Valdez said. But as efforts to find a female bore little fruit, A. guanujo’s future began to look more complicated. When they first looked in the area where the malle was discovered, “we couldn’t find anything else,” Terán-Valdez said. Technician Patricio Vargas, an expert in harlequin frog reproduction at the Jambatu Center, shows a number of lab-born individuals of the rediscovered species…This article was originally published on Mongabay

