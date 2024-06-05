In the Pan Amazon, environmental liabilities of old mining have become economic liabilities

Although new mines use state-of-the-art technology, the industry also has a legacy of ageing containment dams at older mines, particularly shuttered mines that no longer generate revenues to finance improvements in the technology surrounding tailings storage facilities (TSF). Their failure can result in the release of millions of cubic metres of toxic sludge into river systems. In populated areas, this can impact the water supplies of communities, wreak havoc on the local economy and endanger the health of thousands of inhabitants. In remote landscapes, a failed containment structure will contaminate (tens of) thousands of hectares of aquatic and riparian habitat, threaten wildlife and disrupt the livelihoods of Indigenous families. Aerial image of the Los Monos field, in the Aguaragüe hinterland, a protected area in Bolivia that suffered one of the most severe environmental impacts in the area. Image by Miguel Surubi. Although mining companies have fully embraced the need to improve their environmental management, they tend to focus on new mines where state-of-the-art technology could be incorporated into the design of new projects, often with additional benefits that reduce operating costs and conflicts with nearby communities. Until recently, less attention was focused on the older and decommissioned mines and their associated environmental liabilities. That changed after two recent incidents in Minas Gerais (Brazil) where legacy dams constructed using a flawed engineering design failed with disastrous consequences. The first event occurred at the Mariana iron ore complex in 2015 when a dam failed and released ~44 million metric tonnes of mud…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay