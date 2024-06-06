Media must help reduce conflict between tigers and people in the Sundarbans (commentary)

The Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, is a natural wonder that supports millions of people. It’s a shield against powerful storms and provides resources for countless families. But this vital ecosystem is in crisis, and we’re caught in a deadly paradox: as we try to protect ourselves, we’re losing tigers. This conflict is fueled, in part, by the very media that should be raising awareness, and outdated policies that fail to address the root of the problem. This isn’t a new conflict. For centuries, tigers have been hunted for sport or killed in retaliation for human deaths. But things have gotten much worse in recent decades. From 1984 to 2000 alone, tigers killed an average of 24 people each year, while humans killed three tigers. But is this really a ‘man-wild conflict’? The evidence suggests it’s more complicated than that. Tigers aren’t the ones starting the fight; their attacks are often self-defense against people encroaching on their territory, and on those who hunt them. Tragically, these magnificent creatures have lost half their home since the 1950s because of our activities. The demand for tiger parts, driven by traditional beliefs and an illegal global market, fuels this crisis. A shocking 65% of locals surveyed believe in the supposed benefits of using tiger organs, and these products have been found in 14 countries. This is made worse by negative views of tigers in local communities, often shaped by media stories that portray them as villains rather than victims. See related: Bangladesh tries fences to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay