Musk’s Starship rocket makes breakthrough ocean landing

From BBC
9 minutes ago
Jonathan Amos,Science correspondent, @BBCAmos
Elon Musk’s mammoth new rocket system has returned to Earth in a groundbreaking fourth test flight that culminated in a first-ever soft ocean landing for the Starship craft.
The aim was to get the rocket’s upper section – the Ship – to make a controlled return into the atmosphere and then to ditch in the Indian Ocean.
But the 121m-tall Starship went much further, descending broadly intact all the way to the sea surface. Video from the vehicle indicated it was falling apart at the end, but still operating.
“Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting fourth flight test of Starship!” the company said on X.
Earlier in the flight, the booster part of the rocket was brought back down to the Gulf of Mexico, to hover just above the water.
That’s also a big step forward from previous test flights when the booster was destroyed in flight.
This was the fourth test flight in SpaceX’s Starship development programme, and by far the most consequential.
It sets the company up to make further, rapid progress.
“Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean! Congratulations @SpaceX team on an epic achievement!!” Mr Musk wrote on X.
Starship dwarfs all previous rocket systems.
The 33 engines at its base produce 74 meganewtons of thrust. To put that in context, the US space agency’s (Nasa) biggest rocket – the Space Launch System, or SLS – produces 39 meganewtons off the