Landmark ruling in Suriname grants protections to local and Indigenous communities — for now

A court in Suriname has halted development on hundreds of thousands of hectares of Amazon Rainforest, much of it occupied by local and Indigenous people. The landmark ruling could give new autonomy to native communities and make it harder for projects to develop on primary forest in the future. The court approved an injunction filed on behalf of twelve Indigenous and maroon groups who were concerned about losing approximately 535,000 hectares (1,322,013 acres) of rainforest to agricultural development. The projects would have been carried out by Mennonites, the Ministry of Agriculture and private entities. “This gives an interim measure of protection to local and Indigenous communities,” said John Goedschalk, head of Climate Change Advocacy Services, who has been fighting the land deals. “This battle isn’t over, but this is a good first step.” After reviewing the injunction, the court said the government doesn’t have the right to grant land without free, prior and informed consent, a process in which developers meet with residents to explain how projects would impact daily life. Without that process, burial grounds, areas for hunting and other cultural traditions of tribal living could be at risk, the court said in its ruling. Suriname is the only country in South America that doesn’t legally recognize ancestral territory for Indigenous, maroon and other local peoples. While the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has touched on the issue in past cases regarding Suriname, this is the first time that a domestic court has acknowledged territorial rights for local and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

