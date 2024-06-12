Explorer Shackleton’s last ship found on ocean floor

Wreck hunters have found the ship on which the famous polar explorer Ernest Shackleton made his final voyage.

The vessel, called “Quest”, has been located on the seafloor off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Shackleton suffered a fatal heart attack on board on 5 January 1922 while trying to reach the Antarctic.

And although Quest continued in service until it sank in 1962, the earlier link with the explorer gives it great historic significance.

The British-Irish adventurer is celebrated for his exploits in Antarctica at a time when very few people had visited the frozen wilderness.

“His final voyage kind of ended that Heroic Age of Exploration, of polar exploration, certainly in the south,” said renowned shipwreck hunter David Mearns, who directed the successful search operation.

“Afterwards, it was what you would call the scientific age. In the pantheon of polar ships, Quest is definitely an icon,” he told BBC News.