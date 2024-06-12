Solutions to avoid loss of environmental, social and governance investment

There are now very few global corporations that deny climate change. Senior executives have finally realized their future as profit-making enterprises depend on their ability to make money on a planet radically different from the one they knew as children. Their long-overdue enlightenment is the product of three decades of educational campaigns waged by civil society, academia and multilateral organizations. Those campaigns forced these corporate behemoths into action in the last half of the 2010s, when institutional investors, which provide companies with the financial capital they need to grow their business empires, demanded change. It was also clear that a successful strategy needs to be holistic, which led to a consensus that the solution should incorporate criteria encapsulated by three words: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Under previous iterations of sustainability programmes, companies sought to manage the environmental and social impacts from their operations in order to limit any potential legal or financial liabilities. The goal was to protect the corporate image and avoid angering consumers or provoking key stakeholders (i.e., local communities). According to the new paradigm, ESG strategies pro-actively support the planet and societal well-being in order to maximize profits over the short and long term. The goal is to align a company’s strategies and operations with the growing demand for the sustainable production of goods and services. Coincidentally, reformed corporate behavior will support the energy transition and save the planet. A summary of selected institutional investments in Brazilian mining ventures in 2021. The total value of $US…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay