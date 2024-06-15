Deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest continues to plummet despite a rise in fires

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon continued to plummet in May, reaching the lowest level since March 2018, according to data from the alert system run by Brazil’s national space research institute, INPE. According to INPE’s DETER system, deforestation in May 2024 amounted to 501 square kilometers (193 square miles), an area 147 times the size of New York City’s Central Park. This tally brings the accumulated deforestation detected by DETER over the past year to 4,350 square kilometers, down 54% from the same time last year. For the year to date, DETER has detected 1,182 square kilometers of forest clearance, down 40% from the 1,986 square kilometers recorded at this point in 2023. Accumulated deforestation for Jan 1-May 31 since 2009 according to INPE’s DETER alert system. Monthly and 12-month- moving average data for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. The decline in deforestation registered by DETER mirrors the trend recorded by an independent system maintained by Imazon, a Brazilian NGO. Imazon’s system is seen as a check against official data. The alert data suggests observers should expect a sharp drop in deforestation for the 12 months ending July 31, the period Brazil uses for measuring annual deforestation. July 31 corresponds with the peak of the dry season across much of the Brazilian Amazon, when cloud cover is at a minimum, facilitating efforts to measure changes in forest cover. For the annual assessment, Brazil uses higher…This article was originally published on Mongabay

