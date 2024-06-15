Drones reveal Antarctic whale ‘acrobatics’

Just now

By Victoria Gill , @vic_gill, Science correspondent

Footage of humpback whales captured by drones has revealed how the animals manoeuvre their whole bodies when they feed.

As BBC News filmed with scientists in the Antarctic Peninsula, one whale used its four-metre-long fin to sweep a net of bubbles around its prey and trap them, known as “bubble-netting”.

“The flick of that of that flipper really shows how adaptable, how creative, these animals can be,” said Dr Ari Friedlaender from the University of California Santa Cruz.

Humpbacks are “much more acrobatic” than other similarly sized whales, Dr Friedlaender said.