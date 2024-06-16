Clean air zones: What is the money raised spent on?

England’s clean air zones had raised more than £150m for local authorities by the end of last year, a BBC investigation has found.

Clean air zones (CAZs) are designed to cut pollution by charging drivers a fee to enter certain areas, and have not been without controversy.

Since 2021 CAZs have begun operation in Bath, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Portsmouth, Sheffield, and Tyneside.

An additional £163m was raised in London, which has had a low emission zone since 2008 and an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) since 2019.

The idea is to encourage people to take public transport, or drive newer or electric cars that are less polluting.

However, detractors say CAZs are penalising those unable to afford to buy lower-emission vehicles.

So what are councils spending the money raised via clean air zones on – and is it benefiting local people?

Transport