Using immersive media to strengthen support for the environment: An interview with Wendy Schmidt

At the intersection of philanthropy and sustainability, Wendy Schmidt stands out for her innovative approach to addressing global challenges. Her work transcends traditional charity, rooted in “systems thinking,” a holistic method that considers the interconnections within ecological, social, and economic systems. Schmidt’s journey into this realm began somewhat unexpectedly through her career as an interior designer. It was here that she became acutely aware of how design choices impact resource use and waste generation. This awareness grew into a profound commitment to addressing broader environmental challenges, particularly those related to climate change, sustainable food systems, equity, and ocean health. Her dedication led to the creation of the Schmidt Family Foundation and a constellation of initiatives aimed at fostering systemic change. Among these is the Schmidt Ocean Institute, which exemplifies the Schmidts’ approach to philanthropy: leveraging cutting-edge technology and interdisciplinary research to explore and protect the world’s oceans. A Chaunacops (a genus of bony fish in the sea toad family Chaunacidae) is seen at a depth of 1388.65 meters on a seamount inside the Nazca-Desventuradas Marine Park during a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition earlier this year to examine seamounts off the coast of Chile. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute Schmidt’s work extends beyond traditional grant-making. Through entities like the 11th Hour Project, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, and Schmidt Futures, she supports innovative projects and ventures that push the boundaries of what’s possible in nature conservation and environmental sustainability. One of the core principles underpinning Schmidt’s efforts is “venture philanthropy.” This concept borrows…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay