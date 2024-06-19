Photos: Exploring Mexico City’s Aztec-era farms, the chinampas

XOCHIMILCO, Mexico — Xochimilco is known for its beautiful flowers. From the trumpet-shaped brugmansia to the sun-loving bushy dahlia, it’s no surprise that the word xochimilco means “place of the flowers” in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs. Our journey began at a gritty pier hidden below a willow tree on the edge of a canal. On the water, we encountered several aquatic bird species, such as green-backed herons (Butorides virescens) and great white egrets (Ardea alba), swooping down over the waterways or perched on the banks of a chinampa. Chinampas are small plots of land made from mounds of earth in the wetlands of Xochimilco, in the southern valley of Mexico City. They constitute a type of agricultural system created by the Aztecs and today practiced by traditional farmers known as chinamperos. The chinampa system is today considered one of the most intensive and productive farming systems ever developed — a type of post-classic urban farming. Some researchers say they’re a potential model of food production for the modern metropolis. Agronomists also say this meandering maze of canals and floating gardens can help address the address the historic heat waves and severe drought experienced in the region in recent months. This is because they provide a series of key ecosystem services, including water filtration and temperature regulation, as the trees and vegetation growing on the fields provide shade and release water vapor. Each chinampa plot is built from mud dug out from the surrounding swamps or lakes, and encircled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

