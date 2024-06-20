Chimpanzees ‘self-medicate’ with healing plants

From BBC

Wild chimpanzees eat plants that have pain-relieving and anti-bacterial properties to heal themselves, according to scientists.

They described their “detective work” in the forests of Uganda – observing animals that appeared injured or sick to work out whether they were self-medicating with plants.

When an injured animal sought out something specific from the forest to eat, the researchers collected samples of that plant and had it analysed. Most of the plants tested turned out to have antibacterial properties.

The scientists, who published their findings in the journal PLOS One, think the chimps could even help in the search for new medicines.