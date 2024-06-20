‘Space hairdryer’ regenerates heart tissue in study

Gentle shockwaves could regenerate the heart tissue of patients after bypass surgery, research suggests.

A study of 63 people in Austria found those given the new treatment could walk further – and their hearts could pump more blood.

“For the first time, we are seeing the heart muscle regenerate in a clinical setting, which could help millions of people,” Prof Johannes Holfeld, from Innsbruck Medical University, said.

Larger trials of the device, dubbed a “space hairdryer” by researchers, are now planned to try to replicate the results in a wider group of patients.

Blocked artery