‘Space hairdryer’ regenerates heart tissue in study

From BBC
53 minutes ago
By Jim Reed, @jim_reed, Health reporter, BBC News
Gentle shockwaves could regenerate the heart tissue of patients after bypass surgery, research suggests.
A study of 63 people in Austria found those given the new treatment could walk further – and their hearts could pump more blood.
“For the first time, we are seeing the heart muscle regenerate in a clinical setting, which could help millions of people,” Prof Johannes Holfeld, from Innsbruck Medical University, said.
Larger trials of the device, dubbed a “space hairdryer” by researchers, are now planned to try to replicate the results in a wider group of patients.
Blocked artery
Every year, 18 million people around the world die from heart disease or other cardiovascular complications, according to the World Health Organization.
Risk factors include high blood pressure and an unhealthy diet, as well as tobacco and alcohol use.
There is no cure for what is the leading cause of death globally.
Drugs and other treatment can help manage the disease and reduce the chances of a heart attack, where the supply of blood to the organ is suddenly blocked.
In severe cases, surgeons take a healthy blood vessel from the chest, leg or arm and attach it to the area of the heart above and below the blocked artery – a procedure known as a heart bypass.
But this kind of operation can only preserve heart function rather than improve it.
Researchers in Austria have been trying to regenerate the damaged tissue itself by applying mild soundwaves shortly after bypass surgery.
The procedure, which takes about 10 minutes, is designed to stimulate the growth of