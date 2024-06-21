We’re in for a brutal hurricane season, according to predictions

From NPR

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a record number of hurricanes this season, which began on June 1 and runs through Nov. They’re forecasting anywhere from 17 to 25 storms in the Atlantic basin, including at least four major hurricanes. Scientists think this storm activity could be due to strong winds, warmer ocean temperatures and a scientific mystery unfolding in the Atlantic.

Questions about hurricanes or other weather disasters? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we’d love to consider it for a future episode!

Read the full article from NPR