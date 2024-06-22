Bali’s rapid coastal erosion threatens island’s ecosystems & communities: Study

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Bali island is shrinking at a faster rate than most coastal areas in the world due to human activities and wave circulation, according to a recently published study. Bali’s shoreline decreased to 662.59 kilometers (411.71 miles) from 668.64 km (415.47 mi) between 2016 and 2021 at an average rate of -1.21 meters (3.97 feet) annually, said a group of researchers from Indonesia, Japan and Turkiye (Turkey) in their paper published on May 29 in the journal Regional Studies in Marine Science. Globally, 24% of the world’s sandy beaches have faced erosion at rates more than 0.5 m (1.6 ft) per year. Coastal erosion in the U.S. causes an estimated $500 million in property loss and damage annually. They warned that the continuous erosion coupled with the ongoing rise in sea level might exacerbate coastal flooding and further retreatment, threatening surrounding ecosystems, infrastructure and communities. Bali’s coastal zone is vital for its socioeconomic and cultural heritage, serving as a settlement center for most of the population, driving the economy through tourism and holding deep cultural, traditional and religious significance. “Asia’s coasts are under threat from increasing sea levels and rapid development,” the paper read. “These problems frequently result from inadequate planning and funding for managing erosion.” A Google Map showing the location of Sumberkima on the Indonesian island of Bali. Bali’s sole existing toll road, the Bali Mandara highway, was completed in 2013. Image by Ya, saya inBaliTimur via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). Shoreline is a crucial indicator…This article was originally published on Mongabay

