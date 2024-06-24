How Hollywood star Sheen helped uncover a dark secret

Michael Sheen was relaxing at his Los Angeles home when something caught his eye on Wikipedia.

It was a single line about a man named Douglas Gowan, who had discovered dangerously high levels of a toxic chemical escaping a landfill near farmland in south Wales.

Disturbed and intrigued, the Hollywood star reached out to Douglas, who by this point was seriously ill and had a matter of months to live.

Sheen arranged to meet Douglas to record his final testimony – sparking a journey into a dark environmental secret.

‘A life changing moment’