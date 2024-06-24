How Hollywood star Sheen helped uncover a dark secret

From BBC
24 minutes ago
By Rosie Mercer, BBC News
Michael Sheen was relaxing at his Los Angeles home when something caught his eye on Wikipedia.
It was a single line about a man named Douglas Gowan, who had discovered dangerously high levels of a toxic chemical escaping a landfill near farmland in south Wales.
Disturbed and intrigued, the Hollywood star reached out to Douglas, who by this point was seriously ill and had a matter of months to live.
Sheen arranged to meet Douglas to record his final testimony – sparking a journey into a dark environmental secret.
‘A life changing moment’
The story begins in 1967 when Douglas, who was working as a consultant for the National Farming Union, was called to look at a badly deformed calf at a farm near Llantrisant, in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Douglas had heard odd reports from the area, but what he saw was to change the course of his life.
“I see this calf lying on the grass. Three legs, no tail. Piteous look on its face. No genitalia. It’s there in my arms. And it was a life changing moment,” he later told Sheen.
“I wanted to know who was responsible for this, what had caused it. And I wanted those people to be held accountable.”
Douglas knew where to start.
The farm was next to a landfill site, called Brofiscin Quarry.
He collected samples from the water escaping the landfill and sent them to a laboratory, where scientists found a famous fire-retardant type of chemical called poly-chlorinated biphenyls – more commonly known as PCBs.
PCBs are now known