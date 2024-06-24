Mongabay at 25: A Reflection on the Journey and Future

In high school, I had the great fortune to visit a spectacular rainforest in Malaysian Borneo. Some of my fondest memories are from this forest: hiking under the tall trees, swimming in crystal-clear creeks, and appreciating the beauty of its creatures. Back home in California, I kept in touch with a biologist I met on that trip, so a few months later, I was devastated to learn that this very forest was to be pulped for paper. Lowland rainforest in Malaysian Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay The Origin of Mongabay The destruction of that far-off forest did more than break my heart; it instilled in me a passion to make a difference. In college, I decided to write a book to raise awareness of what was happening to rainforests and the people and wildlife they sustain. While my university major was unrelated to conservation or the environment, I spent countless hours researching rainforests in the library and consulting experts. I scrimped and saved earnings from various jobs to pay for trips to Madagascar and Latin America. After finishing the book, I found a publisher, but they didn’t include a budget for pictures. How could I convey the beauty of rainforests without photos? I didn’t write this book for money; I wrote it for impact. So I decided to post it online so people could read it for free, and named the site Mongabay after a beautiful island off the coast of Madagascar. Mongabay founder Rhett A. Butler…This article was originally published on Mongabay

